Northwood police searching for credit card thief

The Northwood Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a credit card thief.

Police say the man stole a credit card and used it to buy Black and Mild cigars at a Speedway gas station in Northwood.

Anyone with information should call Sergeant Doug Hubaker of the Northwood Police Department at 419-691-5053 or Crime Stoppers at 419-233-1111.

