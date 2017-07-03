Northwood police searching for credit card thief - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Northwood police searching for credit card thief

NORTHWOOD, OH (WTOL) -

The Northwood Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a credit card thief. 

Police say the man stole a credit card and used it to buy Black and Mild cigars at a Speedway gas station in Northwood. 

Anyone with information should call Sergeant Doug Hubaker of the Northwood Police Department at 419-691-5053 or Crime Stoppers at 419-233-1111.

