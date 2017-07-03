New attorneys appointed to suspect in Heather Bogle's murder

A man accused of murdering a Sandusky County woman will receive two new lawyers for his trial.

Daniel Myers was arrested as a suspect in the murder of Heather Bogle in 2015.

The Sandusky County prosecutor said Myers's previous attorney was removed because he was not certified to defend capital punishment cases.

Myers could face the death penalty if he's found guilty of murder.

He is being held in jail on a $2 million bond.

