Tips for fireworks, barbecues will keep you safe this 4th of July

The rest of our Fourth of July holiday looks more dry and than wet.More >>
The rest of our Fourth of July holiday looks more dry and than wet.More >>
Vending machines being installed in Columbus firehouses will help paramedics and firefighters keep better track of the drugs they dispense.More >>
Vending machines being installed in Columbus firehouses will help paramedics and firefighters keep better track of the drugs they dispense.More >>
Ohio's elections chief is providing a presidential commission only with state voter information that is public.More >>
Ohio's elections chief is providing a presidential commission only with state voter information that is public.More >>
U.S. Coast Guard stations that watch over the Great Lakes say they're seeing a huge jump in fake distress calls.More >>
U.S. Coast Guard stations that watch over the Great Lakes say they're seeing a huge jump in fake distress calls.More >>
Officials say an intensive search so far has turned up no additional Asian carp in a Chicago-area waterway system where one of the invasive fish recently was found.More >>
Officials say an intensive search so far has turned up no additional Asian carp in a Chicago-area waterway system where one of the invasive fish recently was found.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Approximately 10,000 people suffer from fireworks injuries every year.More >>
Approximately 10,000 people suffer from fireworks injuries every year.More >>
It's hard to believe that summer is flying by so fast, but it's almost time to get ready for the Fourth of July.More >>
It's hard to believe that summer is flying by so fast, but it's almost time to get ready for the Fourth of July.More >>
The Toledo Police Department is searching for a 13-year-old boy who has been missing since Wednesday.More >>
The Toledo Police Department is searching for a 13-year-old boy who has been missing since Wednesday.More >>
A man charged with murder appeared in court Monday.More >>
A man charged with murder appeared in court Monday.More >>
A man charged with murder will be in court Monday.More >>
A man charged with murder will be in court Monday.More >>