Tips for fireworks, barbecues will keep you safe this 4th of July

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) – Approximately 10,000 people suffer from fireworks injuries every year.

That number includes more than 4,000 children age 14 and under, according to Mercy Health experts.

A popular firework for many families are sparklers, but experts said these can be the most dangerous as they can reach a temperature of 2,000 degrees.

There are safer alternatives that kids can use now instead of sparklers though, such as red white and blue-themed glow sticks that serve a similar function.

“If you do let them, make sure you're keeping a close eye on them. Don't let them swing it in other people's faces. Have a bucket close by that they can d rop it in. Often the kids will d rop the sparklers on the ground and someone else will step on them and kids are usually in bare feet so they get severe burns to their feet,” said Nicole Knepper, a burn treatment and prevention specialist at Mercy Health.

Other heat sources like barbecues and bonfires tend to be threats to safety as well, not only for kids but for adults too.

Experts said that is especially true when alcohol is involved.



“With barbecues, we want to make sure that we have a safe distance around that barbecue so your kids aren't playing with them. A lot of times people like to have fire pits or camp fires and there's a lot of kids horsing around, pushing or jumping. You want to be careful and have a safe zone around that area,” Knepper said.

The same rules apply to adults in and around those areas.

According to Knepper, sunburns are also a threat during this time of year.

“Make sure you're keeping your kids are protected and out of the sun, not at all hours of the afternoon," Knepper said.

It is also important to stay hydrated in the heat.

Adults need to be aware of their water intake as well as their alcohol consumption.

Many accidents that are seen on the roads and in the water tend to be fueled by alcohol.

Knepper said the 4th of July is meant to be fun for friends and families, but won't be that way if you don't practice these safety measures.

