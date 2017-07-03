Rest stop garden in Ohio planted to attract birds, bees

PORTAGE, Ohio (AP) - A renovated rest stop along Interstate 75 in northern Ohio includes a small garden with native flowers and grasses designed to attract pollinating birds and bees.

The "pollinator habitat garden" covers one-third of an acre at the rest stop just south of Bowling Green.

The Ohio Department of Transportation says it will take a while for the garden's 1,500 plants to take shape.

Joel Hunt oversees the highway department's highway beautification and pollinator habitat program.

He tells The Blade (http://bit.ly/2t3xB1E ) newspaper in Toledo that the garden will become more colorful next summer and that it will be fully established in about four years.

A group of students, researchers, and others studying monarch butterflies, will help with maintenance.

Information from: The Blade, http://www.toledoblade.com/

