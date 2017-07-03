Two shot in central Toledo drive-by shooting

Two people were injured in a drive-by shooting in central Toledo Sunday night.

The shooting occurred on the 900 block of Norwood Avenue near Waite Avenue just before midnight.

Police say a shooter drove down Norwood Avenue firing shots along the way.

Two males were shot as a result.

One male was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The other male was grazed by a bullet and did not need to go to the hospital.

Police say several parked cars also had their windows shot out.

No arrests have been made.

