Two shot in central Toledo drive-by shooting

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Two people were injured in a drive-by shooting in central Toledo Sunday night. 

The shooting occurred on the 900 block of Norwood Avenue near Waite Avenue just before midnight. 

Police say a shooter drove down Norwood Avenue firing shots along the way. 

Two males were shot as a result.

One male was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. 

The other male was grazed by a bullet and did not need to go to the hospital. 

Police say several parked cars also had their windows shot out. 

No arrests have been made.

