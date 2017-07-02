770 flags at traveling memorial in Tiffin represent Ohioans killed in Iraq and Afghanistan

Vending machines being installed in Columbus firehouses will help paramedics and firefighters keep better track of the drugs they dispense.More >>
The rest of our Fourth of July holiday looks more dry and than wet.More >>
Ohio's elections chief is providing a presidential commission only with state voter information that is public.More >>
U.S. Coast Guard stations that watch over the Great Lakes say they're seeing a huge jump in fake distress calls.More >>
Officials say an intensive search so far has turned up no additional Asian carp in a Chicago-area waterway system where one of the invasive fish recently was found.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
A total of 770 flags were flown at Tiffin’s Hedges Boyer Park.
The flags represent Ohio soldiers killed in the line of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan since the 9/11 attacks.More >>
The Lucas County Canine Care and Control is offering “Fido Freedom Days" for lost puppies during Fourth of July celebrations.More >>
According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, Casandra Brinkman, 27, of Ottawa, was kayaking with her friends around 12:30 p.m. when she became separated from her friends. Brinkman had gotten caught in a log jam and brush and became separated from her kayak.More >>
