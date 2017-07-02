770 flags at traveling memorial in Tiffin represent Ohioans killed in Iraq and Afghanistan

It’s been an amazing sea of red, white and blue all weekend in Tiffin.

The Ohio Flags of Honor Memorial made a stop there, one of thirteen this year around the state.

The flags represent Ohio soldiers killed in the line of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan since the 9/11 attacks.

Those who come are reminded about the cost of freedom.

“It touches you. I’m a patriot. I love patriotism,” said Dean Snyder.

A total of 770 flags were flown at Tiffin’s Hedges Boyer Park.

Two hundred ninety four represent Ohio soldiers.

The rest are support flags, fifty state flags and fourteen honoring branches of the military.

“I love my country. My grandpa was in World War II,” said Carlene Snyder.

The memorial is the idea of Gino and Lisa Zimmer.

In May, 2004, their son Nicholaus was killed in Iraq.

Through the display, the Zimmers hope to raise public awareness and support for Ohio’s returning veterans.

“No one likes to have to take a life. No one wants to go to war. It’s just part of what it is and I want people to respect that,” said Mr. Zimmer.

And at the same time hope there never has to be another flag added to this solemn memorial.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.







