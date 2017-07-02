Kayaker rescued after becoming entangled in brush on Blanchard River

A woman had to be rescued while kayaking on the Blanchard River on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, Casandra Brinkman, 27, of Ottawa, was kayaking with her friends around 12:30 p.m. when she became separated from her friends.

Brinkman had gotten caught in a log jam and brush and became separated from her kayak.

A volunteer on an ATV was able to find Brinkman about a quarter of a mile west of Road 5.

A Continental Fire Department water rescue boat was then able to rescue Brinkman.

There is no word at this time on the extent of the woman’s injuries.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.