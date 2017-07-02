Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson: July 2, 2017

Matt Cherry represents Toledo's second council district which is known as the south end. He earned an impressive 70 percent of the vote in the 2015 general election. The wrangling at city hall over how millions of dollars "turned up" and why city leaders didn't know about it continues. Cherry tells Jerry "what's going on."

Summers are traditionally a great time to buy or sell a house. For many of us, it's the biggest purchase of our lives. WTOL reported that the median existing home prices in this country climbed to $252,800 in May. That's a peak. John Mangas who is a Broker/owner of Re/Max Preferred associates, the largest re/max agency in the region, knows the local real estate market very well. He explains why there are more houses selling, but not more people are listing.

And you've seen it anchored along the Maumee River. Maybe you've even been aboard it. It is the Colonel James M. Schoonmaker which for a time was known as the Willis Boyer. Chris Gilchrist, executive director of the National Museum of the Great Lakes right here in Toledo tells all there is to know about Colonel Schoonmaker in which his name adorns this former lake freighter.

