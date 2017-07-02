Person shot, killed on Packard Street, one person arrested - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Person shot, killed on Packard Street, one person arrested

By Fayth Atkins, Digital Content Producer
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo Police were called to the 4300 block of Packard Street after one person was shot around 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

One person has been arrested.

The victim died at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

