One dead, one arrested after Packard Street shooting - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

One dead, one arrested after Packard Street shooting

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo Police were called to the scene of a deadly shooting Sunday morning.

The shooting occurred on the 4000 block of Packard Street around 11:30 a.m. 

Police say Devereaux Kynard died of a gunshot wound.

One person was arrested at the scene, but police say it was for an unrelated crime.

The investigation is ongoing.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly