One dead, one arrested after Packard Street shooting

Toledo Police were called to the scene of a deadly shooting Sunday morning.

The shooting occurred on the 4000 block of Packard Street around 11:30 a.m.

Police say Devereaux Kynard died of a gunshot wound.

One person was arrested at the scene, but police say it was for an unrelated crime.

The investigation is ongoing.

