Kasich vetoes tax hike that would've sent money to counties

Ohio's elections chief is providing a presidential commission only with state voter information that is public.More >>
Independence day will be warm and mild. An isolated storm/rain threat is possible for fireworks!More >>
U.S. Coast Guard stations that watch over the Great Lakes say they're seeing a huge jump in fake distress calls.More >>
Officials say an intensive search so far has turned up no additional Asian carp in a Chicago-area waterway system where one of the invasive fish recently was found.More >>
U.S. Sen. Rob Portman announced his opposition to the Senate's GOP health care bill Tuesday, saying it "falls short."More >>
