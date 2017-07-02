Sylvania Township trustees to discuss TARTA tax proposal

The Sylvania Township trustees will be having a meeting Wednesday July 5.

One of the topics to be discussed during the meeting is Jim Gee's presentation of the TARTA sales tax proposal.

The proposal is for a new sales tax that will go on the ballot in Lucas County. The new tax would go from 7.25 percent to 7.75 percent. For every $10 spent, the sales tax would roughly be 78 cents.

Trustees would like Sylvania Township residents who are concerned about the issue to be in attendance.

It is not clear whether the trustees will take a vote.

Springfield Township trustees opposed the new tax last month.

A look at Wednesday night's agenda can be seen here.

