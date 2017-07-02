Authorities decide on location of killing of inmate in van

By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Authorities have decided that an inmate strangled in a prison system transport van died in a county just south of Columbus.

An investigation first explored whether the killing in a moving vehicle happened in two other counties.

Defendant Casey Pigge (pij) was indicted June 2 in Pickaway County on one count of aggravated murder.

The 29-year-old Pigge has pleaded not guilty. His attorney declined to comment until a July 14 hearing.

Authorities say the body of 61-year-old prisoner David Johnson was discovered Feb. 1 after the van arrived at the Ross County Correctional Institution in Chillicothe (chil-ih-KAW'-thee) following a trip to Columbus for inmate medical care.

Pigge was previously convicted of killing an inmate at another Ohio prison in 2016 and his ex-girlfriend's mother in 2009 in Ross County.

