Man injured in car crash

A man who was sent to the hospital early Sunday morning may be the result of a potential hit-and-run incident in north Toledo.

Witnesses said that the man was hit by a driver around 3:45 a.m.

A woman was handcuffed and placed in a police car, but there is no confirmation on her connection to the incident.

The man’s condition is unknown. The investigation is ongoing

