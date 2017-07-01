Carter Historic Farm in Wood County recreates depression-era farm life

Ohio's rich agriculture heritage is being celebrated this summer in Bowling Green.

Depression-era farm life in the thirties has been brought back to life at the Carter Historic Farm by the Wood County Park District.

The living history museum has barn tours, livestock to interact with and other forms of interactive programming.

Farm buildings include a livestock barn, corn crib, grain barn, farrowing house, chicken coop and farmhouse.

The farm was donated to the district by the Carter family.

Locals explain what farm life was like for kids during the depression.

“It used to be the kids got up at 4:00 in the morning, take care of the animals, crops then take care of yourself and then go to school after that,” said Dillon Barto, with the Wood County Park District.

The farm sits on the corner of Simonds Rd. and Carter Rd.

District volunteers are on hand Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday for tours.

The farm is also seeking donations of items from the late 1800s to the 1930s to recreate what life was like in the depression.

