Carter Historic Farm in Wood County recreates depression-era farm life

Ohio's elections chief is providing a presidential commission only with state voter information that is public.More >>
Ohio's elections chief is providing a presidential commission only with state voter information that is public.More >>
Independence day will be warm and mild. An isolated storm/rain threat is possible for fireworks!More >>
Independence day will be warm and mild. An isolated storm/rain threat is possible for fireworks!More >>
U.S. Coast Guard stations that watch over the Great Lakes say they're seeing a huge jump in fake distress calls.More >>
U.S. Coast Guard stations that watch over the Great Lakes say they're seeing a huge jump in fake distress calls.More >>
Officials say an intensive search so far has turned up no additional Asian carp in a Chicago-area waterway system where one of the invasive fish recently was found.More >>
Officials say an intensive search so far has turned up no additional Asian carp in a Chicago-area waterway system where one of the invasive fish recently was found.More >>
U.S. Sen. Rob Portman announced his opposition to the Senate's GOP health care bill Tuesday, saying it "falls short."More >>
U.S. Sen. Rob Portman announced his opposition to the Senate's GOP health care bill Tuesday, saying it "falls short."More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
It's hard to believe that summer is flying by so fast, but it's almost time to get ready for the Fourth of July.More >>
It's hard to believe that summer is flying by so fast, but it's almost time to get ready for the Fourth of July.More >>
The living history museum has barn tours, livestock to interact with and other forms of interactive programming. Farm buildings include a livestock barn, corn crib, grain barn, farrowing house, chicken coop and farmhouse.More >>
The living history museum has barn tours, livestock to interact with and other forms of interactive programming. Farm buildings include a livestock barn, corn crib, grain barn, farrowing house, chicken coop and farmhouse.More >>
The Fourth of July is right around the corner. On Saturday, a Viet Nam veteran was remembered during a benefit tattoo marathon at Broadwing Tattoo in Bowling Green. All money raised will be donated to the Veteran’s Administration Hospital in Ann Arbor.More >>
The Fourth of July is right around the corner. On Saturday, a Viet Nam veteran was remembered during a benefit tattoo marathon at Broadwing Tattoo in Bowling Green. All money raised will be donated to the Veteran’s Administration Hospital in Ann Arbor.More >>
Ohio's elections chief is providing a presidential commission only with state voter information that is public.More >>
Ohio's elections chief is providing a presidential commission only with state voter information that is public.More >>
According to firefighters on the scene the fire started outside the home but never made it to the inside of the home but did do minor damage to the home's siding.More >>
According to firefighters on the scene the fire started outside the home but never made it to the inside of the home but did do minor damage to the home's siding.More >>