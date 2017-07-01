Ohio elections chief denies Trump commission some voter data

Ohio's elections chief is providing a presidential commission only with state voter information that is public.

Republican Secretary of State Jon Husted said Friday he won't turn over the last four digits of voters' Social Security numbers or their driver's license numbers to President Donald Trump's Advisory Commission on Election Integrity. Both are considered confidential.

The commission wrote to all the states and the District of Columbia Wednesday giving them two weeks to provide about a dozen points of voter data, including birthdates, the last four digits of Social Security numbers and any information about felony convictions.

Husted says detailed reviews of credible allegations of voter fraud and voter suppression he ordered after the last three federal elections and voter registration information are public and will be made available.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.