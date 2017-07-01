Douglas Rd. closed down due to house fire

Douglas Rd. was shut down between Oak Grove and Lambert in west Toledo when crews responded to a house fire on Douglas Rd. on Saturday afternoon.

According to firefighters on the scene the fire started outside the home but never made it to the inside of the home but did do minor damage to the home's siding.

The fire started just before 5 p.m.

