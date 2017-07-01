Bowling Green tattoo marathon raises money for VA, honors late Vietnam vet

The Fourth of July is right around the corner.

On Saturday, a Vietnam veteran was remembered during a benefit tattoo marathon at Broadwing Tattoo in Bowling Green.

All money raised will be donated to the Veteran’s Administration Hospital in Ann Arbor.

Navy vet Jeannie Dubois came to get some new ankle ink.

It’s a Nay CB logo.

She’s here to support fellow vets.

“I think they get overlooked. Been mistreated myself. I think they don’t get a lot of respect they deserve," said Jeannie.

The man behind the marathon is shop owner Tyler Brott.

His dad, Daniel Brott, was in the Army Fourth Infantry during the Vietnam war.

Daniel was diagnosed with lung cancer, the result of being exposed to the destructive Agent Orange chemical, which was used by the U.S. military in Vietnam to clear foliage.

He died in 2014.

Tyler remembers taking his dad to the VA Hospital for treatment.

The marathon is his way of helping others in need.

“He was a good man. Very funny. He didn’t talk about Vietnam very much and when he did he wasn’t scared or anything. He was very informational," said Tyler.

This is the third year for the marathon.

Last year enough money was raised for the VA Hospital to buy two motorized scooters for cardiac patients and clothing for psychiatric patients.

The marathon is a son’s loving gift to his dad.

“He was my hero” adds Tyler.

