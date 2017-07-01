Sandpiper river cruises claims best seats in house for fireworks show

Looking for a unique way to enjoy Toledo’s 4th of July fireworks show next week.

The Sandpiper says they have the best seats in the house for the show in addition to a 2-hour cruise on the Maumee River starting at 6 p.m.

Price is $50 for all ages.

The cruise is BYOB.

The Sandpiper has been in operation since 1984.

The boat holds 100 passengers.

Click here to learn more about the Sandpiper and to book your reservation.

