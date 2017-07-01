Sandpiper river cruises claims best seats in house for fireworks show

Independence day will be warm and mild. An isolated storm/rain threat is possible for fireworks!More >>
Independence day will be warm and mild. An isolated storm/rain threat is possible for fireworks!More >>
U.S. Coast Guard stations that watch over the Great Lakes say they're seeing a huge jump in fake distress calls.More >>
U.S. Coast Guard stations that watch over the Great Lakes say they're seeing a huge jump in fake distress calls.More >>
Officials say an intensive search so far has turned up no additional Asian carp in a Chicago-area waterway system where one of the invasive fish recently was found.More >>
Officials say an intensive search so far has turned up no additional Asian carp in a Chicago-area waterway system where one of the invasive fish recently was found.More >>
U.S. Sen. Rob Portman announced his opposition to the Senate's GOP health care bill Tuesday, saying it "falls short."More >>
U.S. Sen. Rob Portman announced his opposition to the Senate's GOP health care bill Tuesday, saying it "falls short."More >>
Ohio Gov. John Kasich says the U.S. Senate needs to fix its version of a bill to overhaul the American Care Act with bipartisan cooperation.More >>
Ohio Gov. John Kasich says the U.S. Senate needs to fix its version of a bill to overhaul the American Care Act with bipartisan cooperation.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
According to firefighters on the scene the fire started outside the home but never made it to the inside of the home but did do minor damage to the home's siding.More >>
According to firefighters on the scene the fire started outside the home but never made it to the inside of the home but did do minor damage to the home's siding.More >>
The advisory involved an area bounded by LaPlaisance Road, south of Hull Road to the south end of Bolles Harbor.More >>
The advisory involved an area bounded by LaPlaisance Road, south of Hull Road to the south end of Bolles Harbor.More >>
Independence day will be warm and mild. An isolated storm/rain threat is possible for fireworks!More >>
Independence day will be warm and mild. An isolated storm/rain threat is possible for fireworks!More >>
U.S. Coast Guard stations that watch over the Great Lakes say they're seeing a huge jump in fake distress calls.More >>
U.S. Coast Guard stations that watch over the Great Lakes say they're seeing a huge jump in fake distress calls.More >>
Looking for a unique way to enjoy Toledo’s 4th of July fireworks show next week. The Sandpiper says they have the best seats in the house for the show in addition to a 2-hour cruise on the Maumee River starting at 6 p.m.More >>
Looking for a unique way to enjoy Toledo’s 4th of July fireworks show next week. The Sandpiper says they have the best seats in the house for the show in addition to a 2-hour cruise on the Maumee River starting at 6 p.m.More >>