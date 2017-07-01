Fulton County Humane Society shows appreciation to customers by hosting open house event

The Fulton County Humane Society opened around the middle of June. As a way to say thanks to their customers and to help encourage the public to come out, they held an Open House Celebration Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

People came and checked out the animals they had available for adoption, as well as participate in many family fun activities.

"We wanted to get it all cleaned up and make our pets looks presentable so people will come in and say I got to have that dog, or I got to have that cat," said Steve Wanner, the director.

And that's just what happened as Marilyn Bryant came to the open house just to look, but then laid eyes on Crusher, a Siamese kitten.

"We wanted to see what the place was like and check out the animals, we've always had animals and I fell in love with this one," said Bryant.

There is a growing amount of stray cats in the Fulton County area, which has made this new humane society extremely helpful. With this large amount of cats, the humane society is asking people to be patient as they try to get gr ants to help pay for the expense of caring for these animals in need.

The humane society is also asking for volunteers for anyone interested in helping care for the animals.

Karen Kennedy is one volunteer who came out Saturday to help, but also decided to adopt a kitten for herself.

“There's nothing that makes a person feel better than taking care of an animal, they always want to give unconditional love and it's good for the volunteer and it's definitely good for the animals," Kennedy said.

The Fulton County Humane Society is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m.

to 3 p.m.

Everyone at the humane society is encouraging all to come see their new facility regardless if an animal is adopted or just quality time is spent with their animals.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.