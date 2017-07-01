Downtown Toledo coming to life due to DORA, sporting events

It will be a nice evening for grilling out and campfires. Temperatures will be dropping through the 60s with wind speeds less than 10 mph.More >>
Officials say an intensive search so far has turned up no additional Asian carp in a Chicago-area waterway system where one of the invasive fish recently was found.More >>
U.S. Sen. Rob Portman announced his opposition to the Senate's GOP health care bill Tuesday, saying it "falls short."More >>
Ohio Gov. John Kasich says the U.S. Senate needs to fix its version of a bill to overhaul the American Care Act with bipartisan cooperation.More >>
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is traveling to Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia this weekend to urge fellow senators to oppose Senate health care legislation and retain the Affordable Care Act.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
“He kept saying when I get home I’m going to go see Ethel and Betty,” explained Ethel Smith of her brother who left to serve during World War II. “He never made itMore >>
It’s a one of a kind homecoming story for two local sisters. Ethel and Mary’s brother was an Army Technician of the 4th grade who died while serving our country in World War II.More >>
Robert Easter Jr. (19-0, 14 KOs) will step into the ring Friday night against Russian Denis Shafikov (38-2, 20 KOs) at the Huntington Center in downtown Toledo.More >>
Downtown Toledo is attracting new places to eat and drink for people of all ages.More >>
The U.S. EPA along with the Canadian government helped to author the 2017 State of the Great Lakes report. The report analyzes all five lakes and says whether they are fair, unchanging or deteriorating.More >>
