Downtown Toledo coming to life due to DORA, sporting events

Boxing and baseball has helped Toledo pull huge crowds into downtown this summer season.

The bars and restaurants were packed with people Friday night to watch the Robert Easter Junior fight and the Mud Hens.

It was the biggest night since the Downtown Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) started early in June.

Earlier that week, Toledo Police Chief George Kral suspended DORA because of safety concerns. However the next day he changed his mind.

The owner of the Blarney said it was the right call because there have been no problems with rowdy bar-hoppers.

“It's a great marketing tool for Northwest Ohio and Downtown Toledo in the Warehouse District. This whole area, 24 of us involved in it. It's been great,” said Ed Beczynsk with The Blarney.

However not many bar-hoppers took advantage of DORA Friday night because of the steady rain.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.