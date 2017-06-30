Port Clinton WWII Solider coming home for proper burial

“He kept saying when I get home I’m going to go see Ethel and Betty,” said Ethel Smith of her brother, John Kovach Jr., who left to serve during World War II. “He never made it home.”

It’s a one of a kind homecoming story for two local sisters. Ethel and Mary’s brother was an Army Technician of the 4th grade who died while serving our country in World War II.

It’s been more than 75 years since they have seen their brother, but soon they will be able to bury his remains in his hometown of Port Clinton.

John was assigned to the 192nd Tank Battalion in the Philippines just a day after Pearl Harbor in 1941.

While serving there Japanese forces invaded the island forcing American troops to surrender.

John endured the March of Bataan only to become a prisoner of war.

The whole time his sisters were back home waiting to hear from him.

Mary was just 16 years old when her brother left to serve in the Army, she still holds dear his very last letter.

“Dear sis. I am writing a few lines to let you know I am okay,” Mary Ocheske read off the letter dated October 22, 1941.

Ethel, Mary and John’s younger sister, was just about 6-years-old and remembers sending her brother letters, but never hearing back.

“I used to write him letters as to what I was doing and then at one point I received six letters back that said deceased,” said Ethel Smith.

Mary recalls the moment her Hungarian father called her.

“Mary come home, (he said) Johnny’s dead,” explained Mary. “When I got there he had showed me the letter the government sent that said he had died in a prison camp.”

John died of illness in a prison camp on November 19th, 1942. He was just 21-years-old. His body was buried in a pit with 13 others.

In 1947, Americans would locate the grave and exhume the remains.

They were unidentifiable at the time and relocated to Manila in an unmarked grave.

In 2014, the Secretary of the Army gr anted permission to exhume several graves; John’s was one of them.

This time Mary and Ethel were asked for DNA to match and identify their brothers.

“That’s when they were able to identify some of his bones,” explained Ethel. “Which is not all of them, but at least most of them.”

The women who now live in Toledo were asked where they’d like their brother buried and knew he had to come back to his hometown, Port Clinton.

“I feel so relieved that he’s actually coming home where he was happy,” said Ethel.

They will have a ceremony on July 10th for John with full military honors. A day they’ve been waiting for more than 75 years.

“I know that he will be watching this event,” said Mary. “I pray that my father’s got his arm around him when it takes place because this is a miracle to have his body brought back after all these years and to be buried in the place he loved.”

Both Ethel and Mary are so grateful for all the help they received to make John’s homecoming possible after so many years. The burial will be in Port Clinton beginning at the Bataan Elementary School.

“We’ll be joyous as we see this happen,” said Mary we will be ecstatic to know and we will be surrounded by our children who never knew their uncle, but about him and knew how much he gave of his life for us.”

Mary read the final words she ever received from her brother and remembers him with love and respect now 75 years later.

“’Love and Kisses from your brother John,’ that’s about all I can read,” said Mary.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

