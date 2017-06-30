New bars and restaurants flooding into downtown Toledo

Downtown Toledo is attracting new places to eat and drink for people of all ages.

The sign is up at the old Key Bank building, part of ProMedica’s new headquarters attracting 1,000 workers for a Barry Bagels Deli. Also coming downtown is the Chop House Restaurant. And when it opens Renaissance Hotel will feature two new restaurants.

The Toledo Regional Chamber of Commerce says there are now 77 restaurants and bars in the downtown Toledo vicinity.

All this activity is because there are more people living and working downtown. Business owners like that combination.

“Well I think it’s more advantageous for them now that they can see a group of people down here who continue to grow," said Jeff Schaff of the Chamber of Commerce. "See they can make a little money down here. Better than it used to be ten, fifteen years ago."

The owners of Rustbelt Coffee took a chance coming downtown. They searched for the right place and the right building. Eventually they found it on Ontario Street near Monroe. Since opening last Labor Day, Rustbelt Coffee is considered a destination point.

“During the day, a lot of downtown visitors. But in the morning and evening, we’ll get people from Sylvania, Perrysburg, Tiffin, Waterville, Whitehouse, Fremont," said owner Jonathan Perry. "Pretty amazing that people come here to hang out because it’s a great place to hangout.”

Schaff says all this is just the tip of the iceberg. He expects more bars and restaurants to open as downtown growth continues.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.