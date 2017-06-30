Rover Pipeline underway in Lenawee County, residents react

A 713 mile long natural gas pipeline is making its way through our area. Construction of the Rover Pipeline in Lenawee County is well underway.

It can be seen clearly on either side of US 223 in Adrian.

Some residents are surprised it’s so close to their yards.

"Especially the back of our property, where they're piles of dirt are right up to our line," said Sherry Nino, Lenawee County resident.

Sherri and her husband told WTOL 11 when they looked at the pipeline map, they had no idea it would be so close to their house.

"When they were burning all of the trees and different things like that we had a lot of soot... so we have kind of a sooty house," Sherri said.

They've also seen a major increase in truck traffic.

"It amazed me how fast they could make that turn into the field, go out into the field d rop them off turn around and get out within 15-20 maybe,”

Sherri explained. “I was really surprised but there are a lot of pipes back there."

There is a plus side to the construction. It has slowed down drivers on the narrow two-lane highway.

The Ninos and other neighbors told WTOL 11 this is something they're going to have to live with, how there are some concerns.

"Safety and monitoring of the lines and everything so I feel pretty good about that I just hope they're for sure not going to be above ground because that would really affect our property," Sherri said.

According to the Rover Pipeline's website, the pipelines will be buried but it's one of the last steps in construction. Eventually the pipelines will make its way to Canada.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.