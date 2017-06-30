City of Adrian wants to bring diversity to government

The city government in Adrian has began posting board and commission positions on their website to diversify its staff.

The positions posted are actually appointed positions by the mayor with the commission's approval.

The Mayor of Adrian said they've started posting board and commission positions online because they want to make city government more diverse and young.

"New individuals, new thinking, younger individuals. I really keep pushing them. Here I am the white-haired old mayor that's saying that but it's sometimes tough to get younger individuals involved in politics, especially in today's political world from the national level to the state level even down to the local level,” said Mayor Jim Berryman, City of Adrian.

The downtown development authority and the planning commission are just two of the groups looking for fresh faces. Deadline to put in an application is July 10.

More information on applications can be found here.

