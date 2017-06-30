Ohio Flags of Honor in Tiffin for holiday weekend

While many will be celebrating the country's independence during the Fourth of July weekend, the city of Tiffin will be honoring fallen soldiers from the War in Afghanistan and Iraq.

From Friday night's opening ceremony through Sunday, the traveling Ohio Flags of Honor display will be set up at Hedges-Boyer Park remembering the men and women who lost their lives in the country's most recent military conflicts.

The foundation was established by Gino Zimmer after his son Nick was killed in action in Iraq.

The display sets up 295 American flags, each representing an Ohio soldier killed in Iraq or Afghanistan.

Every year, the display makes 12 to 14 stops within the state.

At the opening ceremony, four local families, one of which is from Green Springs, will carry the flag representing their family member.

It is a way to keep the memory of the fallen soldiers and their recent sacrifice on the forefront of local communities' minds.

"Any location that will sponsor us, we'd love to bring it into their neighborhood, their communities. because it is important that people know that we still, we those that are left behind, we need to honor the fallen always. We should never forget the fallen," said Angelo Nuzzo, treasurer for the foundation.

The closing ceremony will be at 2 p.m. Sunday.

The display will visit the near the Tiffin area again at Ridgeville Corners on July 29.

