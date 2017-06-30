County inmates assist in renovating new Tiffin teen center

An after-school program in Tiffin will have a new place to call home next school year.

The Tiffin-Seneca teen center will be moving into a more centralized location. The former location of the teen center was deemed too small and too far out of the way for kids to easily walk to after school.

Crews were busy Friday clearing an old thrift store that had sat vacant for years.

Tiffin City Councilman Tyler Shuff, who is also on the Teen Center board, says it will offer the teens a comfortable, open area in the heart of the downtown.

"Get the kids a better, bigger place to go after school to stay out of trouble, get help with their homework, give them a safe place to go," Councilman Shuff said. "Some of them don't want to go home or can't go home, or maybe their parents are at work, but just offer a safe environment for the kids."

A Seneca County Corrections work crew completed initial demo day, who much preferred helping our the community over sitting inside the county jail.

"Oh it's nice. I love getting out of there any chance I can, and I love to work," said inmate Josh Feasel. "And it's a good thing that we're doing for the community."

With the move, the Teen Center is re-branding itself as the Hub.

Building owners are offering free rent to the center for a few months until the center is established. The centralized location will make it much easier for teens to walk in right after school.

"I mean with the location we're at right now, we're smack dab between Calvert, Columbian, and the middle school," Councilman Shuff said. "It's all within probably about a two-minute walk."

The new teen center is expected to be complete by the beginning of the school year.

