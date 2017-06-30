Free admission to city pools need $4K in donations

Toledo Mayor Paula Hick-Hudson is hoping for the community to be able to swim in the city pools for free. That hope won’t be fulfilled however, without reaching the goal of $4,000 in donations.

Once the pools reach their first 500 admissions, kids will be charged one dollar to enter unless enough donations are collected.

Several companies and individuals have already donated.

“We have folks from all over, non-profit as well as companies who all believe as i do that children need to have a supervised activity this summer,” said Hick-Hudson.

The pools are open all summer long until August 5.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.