Money Talks News: Cost of a DUI

Most people who receive DUI’s are normal people who may had a drink at happy hour on their way home from work. They’re not consider actual criminals.

Ted Hollander, a lawyer who handles DUI arrest cases for the Ticket Clinic, said receiving a DUI can be a tough situation for the average everyday citizen.

It's pretty traumatic for a regular person to get arrested, be taken to jail, have to post a bond and now be in the middle of the criminal justice system. It's pretty devastating for people,” said Hollander.

According to the CDC, about 1.1 million people were arrested for impaired driving in 2014, the most recent year available.

Paying the fine for getting a DUI is just the beginning of the financial obligations that come along with the charge.

“If you factor everything in, insurance increases, loss of work, court costs, fines, attorney's fees, on and on and on, maybe $15,000," said Hollander.

Many states require DUI offenders to use ignition interlock devices, which are like breathalyzers placed in the car. It costs money to install and maintain them.

The other thing about a DUI is once it is given out, it won’t be forgotten. A DUI will stay on someone’s criminal record and will up in background checks. Offenders will never be to escape the drunk driving label.

Bottom line, nothing beats paying $10,000 just drive home. More information on DUI’s and how to get a ride home to avoid that fine can be found on the Money Talks News website and search (DUI).

© 2017 Money Talks News. All Rights Reserved.