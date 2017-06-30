Money Talks News: Cost of a DUI

It will be a nice evening for grilling out and campfires. Temperatures will be dropping through the 60s with wind speeds less than 10 mph.More >>
U.S. Sen. Rob Portman announced his opposition to the Senate's GOP health care bill Tuesday, saying it "falls short."More >>
Ohio Gov. John Kasich says the U.S. Senate needs to fix its version of a bill to overhaul the American Care Act with bipartisan cooperation.More >>
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is traveling to three Midwestern states this weekend to urge fellow senators to oppose Senate health care legislation and retain the Affordable Care Act.More >>
Authorities say a military jet apparently practicing for an Ohio air show has been involved in an accident.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Robert Easter Jr. (19-0, 14 KOs) will step into the ring Friday night against Russian Denis Shafikov (38-2, 20 KOs) at the Huntington Center in downtown Toledo.More >>
In honor of Colonel James M. Schoonmaker, The National Museum of the Great Lakes will open a temporary exhibit Saturday named after him.More >>
As drivers hit the road for the Fourth of July holiday weekend, travelers in Ohio won’t have to “hold it” if mother nature calls.More >>
A Lucas County probation officer is accused of sleeping with individuals she was supposed to supervise.More >>
A couple of local events have been canceled due to the impending storms heading towards the area.More >>
