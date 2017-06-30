Colonel Schoonmaker to be honored with exhibit at National Museum of the Great Lakes

Many have seen the freighter along the Maumee River, but some may not know the history behind it.

In honor of Colonel James M. Schoonmaker, The National Museum of the Great Lakes will open a temporary exhibit Saturday named after him.

Visitors will be able to learn more about his accomplishments, view his medal of honor, a confederate saber and much more.

The chance to visit the exhibit is limited. It will only be at the museum throughout July. Museum leaders say it’s perfect timing with the holiday weekend.

“Who was the boat named for and what did he do to deserve that honor? This exhibit addresses those questions. A really dynamic and diverse character who people should know about,” said Christopher Gillcrest the executive director of the Great Lakes Museum.

All veterans and active military members will be given free admission on the Fourth of July.

