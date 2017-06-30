Toledo's most expensive houses on the market

Admit it. We all go online to look at those nice, big, expensive houses that we wish we could buy.

This time, we did it for you.

Here are some of the most expensive houses on the market in the Toledo area, courtesy of Zillow.com:

14 Tremore Way, Holland - This house is worth a whopping $1,449,900, but it all makes sense when you look at the pictures. The six bedroom, nine bathroom house is in a gated community so no one bothers you while you're living the dream on 11,420 square feet. View the full listing here.

3531 Southpoint Road, Toledo - This house almost tops out at $1 million, costing $925,000. Five bedrooms, five bathrooms and a rec room along with a finished basement give you lots of options when it comes to entertaining at this 5,588 square foot home. View the full listing here.

14 Riverhills Lane, Toledo - If you enjoy cooking, this $945,000 home might be just for you. A gourmet kitchen with all the best appliances is just one highlight in the 5,062 square feet of this home. There are only eight other homes on the street, giving you lots of privacy. View the full listing here.

2972 Shoreland Avenue, Toledo - This home might be a little more in your price range at $669,000. This 4,342 square foot home is in a spectacular location right on the Ottawa River. Four beds, four bathrooms and a three-car garage give you plenty of space for your family. View the full listing here.

4662 Crosstick Court - This castle-like home will have you living like a king or a queen for $869,000. The 5,004 square foot home features a romantic master bedroom with a huge walk-in closet, complete with an exercise room and a soccer field. View the full listing here.

