I-75 southbound rest area reopens just in time for holiday weekend

As drivers hit the road for the Fourth of July holiday weekend, travelers in Ohio won’t have to “hold it” if mother nature calls.

The rest areas on I-75’s been closed since 2015 due to a widening project.

The northbound rest area reopened in January this year however on the southbound side, additional paving had to be done. The paving extended the closure of the rest area to June.

In that time, the rest area was renovated with new plumbing, a new roof, interior finishing and a new mechanical system.

And as part of the Ohio Pollinator Habitat Initiative, the southbound rest area will also include the state's first educational garden with over 1500 plants. The garden will give visitors the chance to learn the importance of pollinator habitats, as well as purchasing seeds to plant on their own property.

The new and improved rest are will also feature various signage representing Ohio, including travel brochures for visitors of things to see and do during their visit.

“Something that most people aren’t thinking about that Ohio with 212 million tourist visits a year we are solidly a top ten tourist destination in the country. So that is something that we should be very proud of and our partners here at ODOT help make that come through,” said the Ohio Chief of Tourism, Mary Cusick.

The opening came right at time with an anticipated 4 million people traveling for the holiday weekend.

