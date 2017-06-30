Severe weather may ruin holiday weekend plans

A couple of local events have been canceled due to the impending storms heading towards the area.

The following events are canceled:

The Perrysburg Historic Car Cruise at O’Deer Diner in Perrysburg

Lake Township Music at Friendship Park in Millbury have both been canceled tonight.

Stay with WTOL for updates on event cancellations and weather.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.