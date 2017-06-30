Lakeside community to celebrate opening of new pool

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be open to the public Saturday morning to celebrate the opening of the anticipated Grindley Aquatic and Wellness Campus.

In just over a year, $3.4 million was raised for the project.

Residents of Lakeside said it was a community effort to plan and raise money for the facility, while working alongside with the Lakeside Chautauqua Foundation who prepared the capital campaign.

“We had children who raised more than $1,600 with lemonade stands, a record number of families and individuals giving gifts, and we had the support of local business in the Marblehead and Port Clinton area,” said Lakeside Chautauqua President and CEO Kevin Sibbring.

The heated 6,000 square foot pool includes a variety of features to accommodate everyone. Five lap lanes, a water slide and splash features for children are available for all visitors to enjoy. In addition, the entire facility is handicap accessible.

The campus is named in honor of the Grindley family who have supported Lakeside through several endeavors for many years.

The ceremony will begin at 9:45 a.m. and the pool will remain open until 6 p.m.

Normal open swim hours will me 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends. Designated lap swim hours are 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. on weekdays while swim lessons and water classes will be offered from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Daily or Season Chautauqua Passes are available for admission to the pool. An Adult Daily Pass is generally $22.75 and $26.50 on Saturday. Teenagers ages 13 to 18 can get a daily pass for $15 and children under 12 are free.

Visitors to the pool can also be on the lookout for a new 4,000 square foot wellness center looking to open in the fall. The new wellness center is an addition to the pool and will be complete with multi-purpose rooms and an equipment room with a variety of exercise machines.

