Lakeside community to celebrate opening of new pool - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Lakeside community to celebrate opening of new pool

By Fayth Atkins, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Lakeside FaceBook page) (Source: Lakeside FaceBook page)
LAKESIDE, OH (Toledo News Now) -

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be open to the public Saturday morning to celebrate the opening of the anticipated Grindley Aquatic and Wellness Campus.

In just over a year, $3.4 million was raised for the project.

Residents of Lakeside said it was a community effort to plan and raise money for the facility, while working alongside with the Lakeside Chautauqua Foundation who prepared the capital campaign.

“We had children who raised more than $1,600 with lemonade stands, a record number of families and individuals giving gifts, and we had the support of local business in the Marblehead and Port Clinton area,” said Lakeside Chautauqua President and CEO Kevin Sibbring.

The heated 6,000 square foot pool includes a variety of features to accommodate everyone. Five lap lanes, a water slide and splash features for children are available for all visitors to enjoy. In addition, the entire facility is handicap accessible.

The campus is named in honor of the Grindley family who have supported Lakeside through several endeavors for many years.

The ceremony will begin at 9:45 a.m. and the pool will remain open until 6 p.m.

Normal open swim hours will me 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends. Designated lap swim hours are 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. on weekdays while swim lessons and water classes will be offered from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Daily or Season Chautauqua Passes are available for admission to the pool. An Adult Daily Pass is generally $22.75 and $26.50 on Saturday. Teenagers ages 13 to 18 can get a daily pass for $15 and children under 12 are free.

Visitors to the pool can also be on the lookout for a new 4,000 square foot wellness center  looking to open in the fall. The new wellness center is an addition to the pool and will be complete with multi-purpose rooms and an equipment room with a variety of exercise machines. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Lakeside community to celebrate opening of new pool

    Lakeside community to celebrate opening of new pool

    Friday, June 30 2017 12:10 PM EDT2017-06-30 16:10:12 GMT
    (Source: Lakeside FaceBook page)(Source: Lakeside FaceBook page)

    A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be open to the public Saturday morning to celebrate the opening of the anticipated Grindley Aquatic and Wellness Campus.

    More >>

    A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be open to the public Saturday morning to celebrate the opening of the anticipated Grindley Aquatic and Wellness Campus.

    More >>

  • Lucas County Jail welcome new Correctional Officers

    Lucas County Jail welcome new Correctional Officers

    Friday, June 30 2017 11:11 AM EDT2017-06-30 15:11:10 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    The city of Toledo welcomed the newest class of Correction Officers Friday morning. 

    More >>

    The city of Toledo welcomed the newest class of Correction Officers Friday morning. 

    More >>

  • Local Fourth of July fireworks schedule for 2017

    Local Fourth of July fireworks schedule for 2017

    Friday, June 30 2017 9:46 AM EDT2017-06-30 13:46:17 GMT
    (Source: AP Images)(Source: AP Images)

    It's hard to believe that summer is flying by so fast, but it's almost time to get ready for the Fourth of July.

    More >>

    It's hard to believe that summer is flying by so fast, but it's almost time to get ready for the Fourth of July.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly