Lucas County Jail welcome new Correctional Officers

The city of Toledo welcomed the newest class of Correctional Officers Friday morning. These new faces will work in the Lucas County Jail.

Lucas County Sheriff John Tharp said he’s proud and honored by the new recruits.

“I'm impressed with what a nice looking group of men and women we have in the community. And I'm excited we were able to get them,” said Tharp.

The new class includes 17 men and women.

