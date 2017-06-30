Man charged with involuntary manslaughter of two Toledo firefigh - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man charged with involuntary manslaughter of two Toledo firefighters assigned to prison

Ray Abou Arab (London Correction Institution) Ray Abou Arab (London Correction Institution)

LONDON, OH (WTOL) - The man charged with involuntary manslaughter of two Toledo firefighters found out where he will be serving out his sentence.

Ray Abou Arab was assigned to the London Correctional Institution in London, Ohio.

He was being held at the Correction Reception Facility in Orient, Ohio while awaiting the assignment. 

Abou Arab was found guilty of setting a fire that killed firefighters Jamie Dickman and Stephen Machcinski.

He will spend the rest of his 20-year sentence at the institution. 

