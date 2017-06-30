World-famous Budweiser Clydesdales coming to NW Ohio - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

World-famous Budweiser Clydesdales coming to NW Ohio

(Source: Budweiser.com) (Source: Budweiser.com)
HURON COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales are trotting into town for the Fourth of July holiday. 

The horses are being housed at the Huron County Fairgrounds, according to the Norwalk Reflector. 

The Cyldesdales are preparing to walk in the Norwalk Lions Club Fourth of July Parade, but will be out and about at different locations before then.

Check out where the horses are going to be in the schedule below:

June 30 - Victory Park, North Ridgeville - 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

July 1 - Cedar Point - 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

July 2 - Put-in-Bay - 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

July 3 - Huron County Fairgrounds - 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

July 4 - Norwalk Lions Club Fourth of July Parade - 10:30 a.m.; at Huron County Fairgrounds following the parade

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Two men arrested for having sex at Point Place park

    Two men arrested for having sex at Point Place park

    Friday, June 30 2017 8:33 AM EDT2017-06-30 12:33:01 GMT
    Clifford Leu (Source: TPD)Clifford Leu (Source: TPD)
    Two men have been arrested for having sex in a Point Place park on Thursday.  The incident occurred at Cullen Park on North Summit Street.  Police say Clifford Leu and Gary Rockey were engaged in oral sex on a path in the park. The path was being used by parents and children walking and fishing along the path. A police officer saw the two men and arrested them. Both men are charged with public indecency.  Follow WTOL:   Download our app here.  Cop...More >>
    Two men have been arrested for having sex in a Point Place park on Thursday.  The incident occurred at Cullen Park on North Summit Street.  Police say Clifford Leu and Gary Rockey were engaged in oral sex on a path in the park. The path was being used by parents and children walking and fishing along the path. A police officer saw the two men and arrested them. Both men are charged with public indecency.  Follow WTOL:   Download our app here.  Cop...More >>

  • Probation officer accused of sleeping with people she supervised

    Probation officer accused of sleeping with people she supervised

    Friday, June 30 2017 8:16 AM EDT2017-06-30 12:16:33 GMT
    Angela Kimball (Source: Lucas County Jail)Angela Kimball (Source: Lucas County Jail)

    A Lucas County probation officer is accused of sleeping with individuals she was supposed to supervise. 

    More >>

    A Lucas County probation officer is accused of sleeping with individuals she was supposed to supervise. 

    More >>

  • Firefighters warn charging phone could spark fire

    Firefighters warn charging phone could spark fire

    Friday, June 30 2017 7:36 AM EDT2017-06-30 11:36:55 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    Many parents simply accepted that kids use cell phones or tablets before bed, then leaving them attached to a charged beside their bed.

    More >>

    Many parents simply accepted that kids use cell phones or tablets before bed, then leaving them attached to a charged beside their bed.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly