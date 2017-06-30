World-famous Budweiser Clydesdales coming to NW Ohio

It will be a nice evening for grilling out and campfires. Temperatures will be dropping through the 60s with wind speeds less than 10 mph.More >>
U.S. Sen. Rob Portman announced his opposition to the Senate's GOP health care bill Tuesday, saying it "falls short."
Ohio Gov. John Kasich says the U.S. Senate needs to fix its version of a bill to overhaul the American Care Act with bipartisan cooperation.
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is traveling to three Midwestern states this weekend to urge fellow senators to oppose Senate health care legislation and retain the Affordable Care Act.
Authorities say a military jet apparently practicing for an Ohio air show has been involved in an accident.
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
A Lucas County probation officer is accused of sleeping with individuals she was supposed to supervise.
Many parents simply accepted that kids use cell phones or tablets before bed, then leaving them attached to a charged beside their bed.
A home more than 100-years-old was destroyed by a fire caused by lightning early Friday morning. The fire occurred on State Highway 64 in Swanton around 3 a.m. Police say a neighbor came to wake the family up and alert them that their house was on fire. Two people and a dog were inside the home. All got out of the house safely with no injuries. The home is a complete loss. The American Red Cross is on scene to assist the family.
Police are on the scene of a crash involving a semi Friday morning
