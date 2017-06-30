World-famous Budweiser Clydesdales coming to NW Ohio

The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales are trotting into town for the Fourth of July holiday.

The horses are being housed at the Huron County Fairgrounds, according to the Norwalk Reflector.

The Cyldesdales are preparing to walk in the Norwalk Lions Club Fourth of July Parade, but will be out and about at different locations before then.

Check out where the horses are going to be in the schedule below:

June 30 - Victory Park, North Ridgeville - 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

July 1 - Cedar Point - 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

July 2 - Put-in-Bay - 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

July 3 - Huron County Fairgrounds - 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

July 4 - Norwalk Lions Club Fourth of July Parade - 10:30 a.m.; at Huron County Fairgrounds following the parade

