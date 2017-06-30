Two men arrested for having sex at Point Place park

Two men have been arrested for having sex in a Point Place park on Thursday.

The incident occurred at Cullen Park on North Summit Street.

Police say Clifford Leu and Gary Rockey were engaged in oral sex on a path in the park.

The path was being used by parents and children walking and fishing along the path.

A police officer saw the two men and arrested them.

Both men are charged with public indecency.

