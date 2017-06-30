2nd insurer in a month leaves health care exchange in Ohio

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - A second insurer has left Ohio's health care exchange, affecting people in nine southwest Ohio counties beginning in 2018.

Dayton-based Premier Health Plan announced Thursday it will leave the exchange Jan. 1. Anthem announced its withdrawal from Ohio's exchange earlier this month, leaving residents in 20 counties with no insurer on the exchange.

President Renee George cited uncertainty around the future of the Affordable Care Act, commonly known as "Obamacare," for creating volatility. George said that volatility makes it impossible to effectively plan and price affordable health insurance.

Republicans said Premier's decision is another example of the failure of the Affordable Care Act. Democrats blamed GOP President Donald Trump for working to sabotage the law's future.

Premier still plans to offer health insurance for employer-provided plans in Ohio.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.