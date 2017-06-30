Ohio budget opens bachelor's options at community colleges

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio's community colleges could request to offer bachelor's degrees in certain circumstances under provisions of the state budget bill before Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik).

The Springfield News-Sun reports (http://bit.ly/2tuKovC ) the bill would allow the chancellor of higher education to approve applied bachelor's degree programs at a community college if the school can demonstrate the degree would serve a workforce need or a growing long-term need. Unusual degree programs that demonstrate "a unique approach" also would be eligible.

Traditionally, bachelor's degrees are only available at four-year colleges and universities.

Community colleges also could increase general and instructional fees by no more than $10 per credit hour under the legislation, as long as the increases funded academic support and programming, career services or need-based financial aid. Room and board could not increase.

Information from: Springfield News-Sun, http://www.springfieldnewssun.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.