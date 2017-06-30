More than 2,000 people without power in Adrian

More than 2,000 people are without power in Adrian Friday morning.

Consumer Energy customers have been without power since around 2 a.m.

Crews are working to restore power.

No word as of yet on when the power will come back on for these customers.

Multiple townships in Hillsdale County are also reporting power outages.

