Lightning strikes, destroys 100-year-old home

A home more than 100-years-old was destroyed by a fire caused by lightning early Friday morning.

The fire occurred on State Highway 64 in Swanton around 3 a.m.

The homeowner said he thought he heard the lightning strike, but didn't see anything when he went outside to check it out.

Police say a neighbor came to wake the family up and alert them that their house was on fire 20 minutes after that.

"My shade was glowing red. I looked at the clock, it was not the sun, so that's when I just started running over there to make sure everybody got out of the house," said neighbor Greg Marvin.

Two people and a dog were inside the home.

All got out of the house safely with no injuries.

The home is a complete loss.

The American Red Cross is on scene to assist the family.

