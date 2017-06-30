Jack-knifed semis close northbound I-280, I-75 - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Jack-knifed semis close northbound I-280, I-75

(Source: ODOT) (Source: ODOT)
WOOD COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

Police are on the scene of a crash involving two jack-knifed semis Friday morning.

The crash occurred on northbound I-280 at mile marker 1.6 around 3 a.m.

Police say there is diesel fuel on the ground.

Crews say both northbound I-280 between the Ohio Turnpike and State  Route 795 and northbound I-75 at the I-280 split are now open.

