Jack-knifed semis close northbound I-280, I-75

A home more than 100-years-old was destroyed by a fire caused by lightning early Friday morning. The fire occurred on State Highway 64 in Swanton around 3 a.m. Police say a neighbor came to wake the family up and alert them that their house was on fire. Two people and a dog were inside the home. All got out of the house safely with no injuries. The home is a complete loss. The American Red Cross is on scene to assist the family.