Robert Easter Jr. set for second title defense Friday night

Robert Easter Jr. (19-0, 14 KOs) will step into the ring Friday night against Russian Denis Shafikov (38-2, 20 KOs) at the Huntington Center in downtown Toledo.

Easter won the IBF lightweight title in September of 2016.

In February, Easter successfully defended his title by unanimous decision against Luis Cruz in a bruising 12 round bout in front of an adoring hometown crowd.

Now, barely four months later, Easter returns to the Huntington Center to fight in front of friends, family and thousands of his most loyal fans. With that support, Easter is again confident he will take down yet another opponent.

"Where I come from, we don't play no games," Easter said. "Especially when it comes to someone taking something from us. That's a no-no."

Easter's opponent, Denis Shafikov, has a resume that demands serious attention. With 38 wins under his belt, the 32-year-old southpaw is the number one ranked boxer in Russia in his weigh class. On top of that, Shafikov has never been knocked out in 266 rounds of pro fighting.

Robert Easter Jr. does have decisive advantages over his opponents aside from the home-ring advantage. Easter is six years younger and six inches taller with a nearly eight inch reach advantage to match.

"When you get in that ring, it's only you two. Can't nobody help you out other than your fists," Easter said. "When we get in there, you'll see tremendous things coming from me, you know, landing on him. And on June 30, I will be the first one to knock him out."

Unlike Easter's fight in February, there will be only two other northwest Ohio fighters on the card.

First, Fremont's Alycia Baumgardener (2-0, 2 KOs) will take on LaShonda Tabron (0-1, 0 KOs).

Later, Toledo's Wesley Tucker (14-0, 8 KOs) will face off against Enver Halili (9-0, 3 KOs).

Devin Vargas was also on the Friday night's undercard, but the fight was canceled after his opponent had swelling in his eye.

The fights begin at 7 p.m. Robert Easter Jr.'s bout against Shafikov is slated for 10 p.m.

Bounce TV will begin coverage of the event at 9 p.m.

