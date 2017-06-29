Toledo fight goes viral as neighbors raise concerns

A Facebook video showing a violent street fight in west Toledo Toledo has gone viral.

The video shows two young girls fighting each other in broad daylight near Asbury Park. The graphic video has neighbors concerned.

"I just think it's really sad actually you know to see that," said Denise Hampton, a neighbor. "To see that there are girls out, you know young girls teenagers out there just fighting like that."

"Parents need to start taking control of their children and if they can't then police need to start taking control of the parents," explained Maryann Bartel who lives close to where the fight took place.

Another fight from the same day also went viral getting more than one million views.

"There's a parent in the video ," said Julie Adams, who lives near the park where the fight happened. "Why is she encouraging that? And that if we don't crack down soon then people see it viral they'll keep doing it just because it's gone viral they think they're famous."

Police officers say it's frequent that they show up to a scene and are being recorded themselves.

Recently someone posted a video on Facebook showing a Toledo Police officer being recorded by a group of boys he was called to check on.

"It's a reality that we have to deal with and we're not going to take anybody's right away from them and they have the right to film us," said Lieutenant Kevin Braun with the Toledo Police Department. "We're confident that we're going to do the right thing so film away."

While they hope people would set down the camera and help if possible, police say videos can help them, even after an incident has passed.

"In the first place you shouldn't be fighting," explained Lt. Braun. "In the second place you better be very careful what you film, what you put online because we can use that information and somebody can end up going to jail."

Asbury Park where the video was taken is the same neighborhood in story WTOL covered Tuesday about unruly kids. They have been having issues with juveniles in their neighborhood, but neighbors say police have been increasing their patrol in this area of west Toledo.

