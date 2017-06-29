FIRST ALERT Friday: Severe Weather Risk

The FIRST ALERT Team is monitoring a risk of severe weather Friday. It will be warm and very humid with a chance of thunderstorms developing. Any storms may contain very heavy rains and damaging wind gusts. Small hail is also possible.

Any sunshine from mid-morning through lunch time may spark strong storms in the afternoon.

The best estimate for timing is 3:00 PM to 10:00 PM.

Rainfall amounts will be locally heavy. If things fall together just right over 2.0" of rain will be possible in localized storms.

Robert Shiels WTOL