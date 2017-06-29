Owens Community College holds open house

One of the most important choices prospective college students make is where they will attend school. Students from around northwest Ohio toured what Owens Community College offered them.

Owens faculty answered questions and even helped students fill out FAFSA forms.

Along with learning about majors and minors, students also got to learn what the college life is like at Owens.

"It's pretty important because a lot of people want to see and know exactly what they are getting into," said Owens admissions representative Justin Hardman. "You know your education is a pretty big investment that you're going to be making in yourself. And it's nice to be able to come in and see all of the different services and see the place that you're going to be at for the next two years."

Owens Community College has more information on enrollment on their website.

