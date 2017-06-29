Jury recommends life sentence in SWAT officer's slaying

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A jury has recommended life in prison without parole for a man convicted of fatally shooting an Ohio SWAT officer during a standoff last year.

The jury could have recommended the death penalty Thursday for Lincoln Rutledge. The jury earlier this month found the 45-year-old Columbus resident guilty of aggravated murder and other charges in Officer Steven Smith's death.

Authorities say Rutledge shot Smith in the head as officers were trying to arrest him on an arson warrant on April 10, 2016. Smith died two days later.

Rutledge's defense team argued he suffers mental issues that affected his actions during the standoff, which lasted more than nine hours.

A message seeking comment from Rutledge's attorney was left Thursday.

The judge is expected to sentence Rutledge on July 18.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.