Woman accused of embezzling more than $80K of cigarettes in Monroe

A woman is in the Monroe County Jail accused of embezzling tens of thousands of dollars of cigarettes from a convenience story.

Police arrested Jessica Allen, 25, in Detroit after collecting about $80,000 worth of cigarettes from her home and a relative's home.

"Two days ago, we were able to respond up there with the help of Detroit Police Department, take her into custody and bring her back here," said Lt. John Wall of the Monroe Police Department.

Police say the owner of the Way Station, where Allen allegedly took the cigarettes, is cooperating with police.

"So she had been a clerk there and was in charge of ordering cigarettes," Lt. Wall said. "So it looks like there might even be using her position there at the gas station to help bluster her crime."

Police say right now they are trying to find out if she was working alone and who she was selling the cigarettes to.

Allen's preliminary examination is set for July 11.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.