Teen charged with murder for killing Maumee High School student

A teen who has been held in custody at the Lucas County Juvenile Justice Center for allegedly killing another teen was charged with murder Thursday evening.

Police say Andrew Foster Martin, 17, shot and killed Maumee High School student Colin Doyle back in February.

Martin has been in custody for months due to the seriousness of his current charge as well as his past criminal record which includes misdemeanor and felony charges.

The prosecutor of this case has already begun the process of getting Martin certified as an adult so that he will be tried as one.

